Barclays Increases Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMT. Zacks Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kennametal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.17.

Kennametal Price Performance

NYSE KMT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kennametal by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,077,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 83,568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $517,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

