Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The company has a market capitalization of $549.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.