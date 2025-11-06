Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 3,629 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

EEM opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

