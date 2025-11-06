Q4 Earnings Forecast for VPG Issued By Sidoti Csr

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VPG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of VPG opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $479.52 million, a P/E ratio of -401.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.63 million. Vishay Precision Group had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2,638.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 648.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

