Financial Contrast: Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) versus Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Reborn Coffee”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $203.43 million 0.27 -$27.42 million ($0.58) -2.34 Reborn Coffee $5.93 million 1.77 -$4.81 million ($2.18) -0.81

Volatility and Risk

Reborn Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reborn Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grove Collaborative and Reborn Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 1 1 1 0 2.00 Reborn Coffee 1 0 0 0 1.00

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -11.41% N/A -21.21% Reborn Coffee -152.76% -995.56% -118.07%

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Reborn Coffee on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

