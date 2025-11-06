FY2025 EPS Estimates for FANG Cut by Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $13.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.42. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital set a $162.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.41.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,894,000 after buying an additional 388,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,569,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $766,914,000 after acquiring an additional 151,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,441,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $746,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $637,841,000 after acquiring an additional 384,971 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $468,846,000 after buying an additional 114,930 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

