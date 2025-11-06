Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,244 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $921,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

