Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Transcat Q3 Earnings

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcat in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company had revenue of $82.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.51 million.
View Our Latest Analysis on TRNS
Transcat Stock Performance
Shares of Transcat stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. Transcat has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $112.94. The company has a market cap of $568.18 million, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 1,118.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transcat
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AMD’s Price Pullback Equals Opportunity: The Big Gains Are Coming
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.