Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Transcat Q3 Earnings

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcat in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company had revenue of $82.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.51 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Northland Securities set a $95.00 price target on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRNS

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. Transcat has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $112.94. The company has a market cap of $568.18 million, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 1,118.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.