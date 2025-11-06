Wedbush Predicts Geron’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geron in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.57. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 53.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 21.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 213,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 71.6% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 3,253,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,068 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at $155,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

