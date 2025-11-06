FY2026 EPS Estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines Lifted by Analyst

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Desjardins boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$20.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$19.93 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$10.89 and a 52-week high of C$24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.