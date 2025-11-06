ARM’s (ARM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

ARM Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $160.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.71, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.97. ARM has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ARM’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ARM by 126.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

