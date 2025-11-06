Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,252 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,264,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,663,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

