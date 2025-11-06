Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Trading Up 11.3% – Time to Buy?

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Free Report) was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.45. Approximately 451,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,572,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.96.

Kore Potash Plc (AIM: KP2, ASX: KP2, JSE: KP2) is an advanced stage mineral exploration and development company that is incorporated in England and Wales and listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the JSE Limited (JSE) in South Africa.

Through the development of the Sintoukola potash basin in the Republic of Congo (RoC), Kore Potash is working to bring a number of globally significant potash deposits into production.

