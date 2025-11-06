Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Strong-Buy Rating

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ADI opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.32. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 59,115 shares of company stock worth $14,582,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

