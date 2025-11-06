Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,696 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:COF opened at $221.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.27%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,155 shares of company stock worth $24,998,080. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

