Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.8810 and last traded at $18.8810, with a volume of 1552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol SA will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

