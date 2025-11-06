Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.8810 and last traded at $18.8810, with a volume of 1552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Repsol
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol SA will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Repsol
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Follow the Money: 3 Stocks With High Institutional Ownership
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can Gold Mining Stocks Shine as the Metals Rally Falters?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Dutch Bros Beats Earnings for 11th Consecutive Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.