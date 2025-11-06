Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.2725 and last traded at $17.2725, with a volume of 7343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.1320.

A number of analysts have commented on LUNMF shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -878.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

