Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,297. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $183.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 236.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ARM by 41.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,684 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in ARM by 116.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ARM by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 27.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,320,000 after acquiring an additional 309,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

