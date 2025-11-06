OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.84.

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.91 on Thursday, reaching C$31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.92. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$10.86 and a 1 year high of C$37.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.54.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

