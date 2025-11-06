Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $293.0 million-$294.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.8 million. Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.17 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.
View Our Latest Report on Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.5%
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $78.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. Chatham Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-0.990 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chatham Lodging Trust
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The Metals Market Is Heating Up—4 Stocks Poised to Shine
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Tempus AI: Volatility Equates to Opportunity in AI Leader
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Follow the Money: 3 Stocks With High Institutional Ownership
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.