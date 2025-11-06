Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Earnings Results

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Key Tronic had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $98.75 million during the quarter.

Key Tronic Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of KTCC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.99. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Key Tronic currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Key Tronic worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

