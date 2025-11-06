Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 84,837 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 218.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 378,940 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

