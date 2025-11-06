Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen International Inc is a resource investment company and merchant bank. It focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. The company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.