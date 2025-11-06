Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

PAYC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Trading Down 10.8%

Paycom Software stock traded down $19.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,854. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $156.50 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.