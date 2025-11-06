Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHAB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 386,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.08 million. Enhabit has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.560 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

In other news, CFO Ryan Solomon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 193,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,095.52. This represents a 5.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 337.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 82.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 523.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 110,987.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the first quarter worth $82,000.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

