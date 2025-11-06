Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 11.75%.

Shares of EPSN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 102,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.04. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,619,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,206,653.39. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Williamson acquired 12,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,150. The trade was a 20.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $382,509. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 95.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 237,507 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 423,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,869,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

EPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Epsilon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Epsilon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Epsilon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

