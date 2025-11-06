AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,220 and last traded at GBX 1,245, with a volume of 675335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,245.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,375.

The company has a market cap of £284.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,379.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,546.04.

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

