Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 15.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 847,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 308,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Southern Energy Trading Up 15.4%
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The firm has a market cap of C$25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Energy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Upwork’s Stock Soars on Q3 Blowout and a New AI Blueprint
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Metals Market Is Heating Up—4 Stocks Poised to Shine
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Tempus AI: Volatility Equates to Opportunity in AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.