Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 15.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 847,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 308,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Energy Trading Up 15.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The firm has a market cap of C$25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

