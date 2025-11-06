CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 6.18, with a volume of 267238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25.
CyanConnode Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £21.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.61.
About CyanConnode
CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.
