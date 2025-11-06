EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $64,422.42 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $64,422.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,973,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,808,967.88. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,534 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $152,528.18.
  • On Wednesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,643 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $125,268.11.
  • On Tuesday, October 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,557 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $103,368.56.
  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,465 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $85,250.30.
  • On Tuesday, October 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,735 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $134,248.40.
  • On Tuesday, October 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $208,512.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $212,160.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $49,986.72.
  • On Tuesday, September 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,664 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $163,210.32.
  • On Wednesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 428 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $4,986.20.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 111,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,496. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -96.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Zacks Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

