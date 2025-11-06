EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $64,422.42 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $64,422.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,973,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,808,967.88. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,534 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $152,528.18.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,643 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $125,268.11.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,557 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $103,368.56.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,465 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $85,250.30.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,735 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $134,248.40.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $208,512.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $212,160.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $49,986.72.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,664 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $163,210.32.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 428 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $4,986.20.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 111,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,496. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -96.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Zacks Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

