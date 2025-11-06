Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) recently:

11/4/2025 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $490.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $395.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $405.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $490.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Carvana was given a new $450.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/19/2025 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/11/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/6/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2025 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2025 – Carvana was given a new $475.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $385.00.

9/27/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Carvana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2025 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total transaction of $5,307,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,561.34. The trade was a 65.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total value of $33,193,920.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,023,468,441.53. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 753,475 shares of company stock valued at $268,535,378. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

