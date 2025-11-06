Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.249-15.249 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 18.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.4 billion-$332.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.3 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TM. Zacks Research cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TM traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.54. 274,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,538. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 93.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

