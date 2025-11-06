Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Chiyoda Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chiyoda had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 127.16%.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

