Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Expectations for Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Price

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Great Elm Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Great Elm Capital Group stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.56. 46,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.90. Great Elm Capital Group has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. Great Elm Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

