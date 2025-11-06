Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,241,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $23.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.19%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

