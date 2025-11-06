Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $24.92. 123,800,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 49,257,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

