Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.01%.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of SZKMY traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.15. 90,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,737. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suzuki Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

