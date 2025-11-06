LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.480-2.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.0 million-$249.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.7 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.60. 188,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,947. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $607,220.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $269,875.80. This represents a 69.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $274,104. This trade represents a 46.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock worth $1,929,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 398.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

