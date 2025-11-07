Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Richard Edward Colburn III Sells 3,200 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Edward Colburn III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $184,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,568.60. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Etsy Stock Down 5.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $76.51.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Etsy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
