Insider Buying: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) CEO Acquires $463,000.00 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) CEO Harry Sommer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,882.56. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.0%

NCLH traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 23,760,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,682,292. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

