Nicolas Schuck Sells 466 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) CAO Nicolas Schuck sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HII stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.41. 434,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.20 and its 200-day moving average is $257.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $311.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

