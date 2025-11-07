Shelley Appel Acquires 1,389 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Shelley Appel acquired 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.01 per share, for a total transaction of $52,795.89. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,242.84. This trade represents a 37.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,606. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $64.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

