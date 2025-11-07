Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.69 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 4,022.14% and a negative net margin of 40.29%. Veritone updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Veritone Stock Performance

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 8,024,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,163. The company has a market capitalization of $378.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D Boral Capital raised shares of Veritone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritone stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Veritone worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

