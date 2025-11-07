Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary Sells 4,572 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $220,873.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,491.24. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Clary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 16th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,333 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $192,515.19.

On Thursday, September 25th, Rebecca Clary sold 2,100 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $73,521.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Rebecca Clary sold 5,359 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $159,430.25.

Globalstar Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ GSAT traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 17.80%. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSAT. Zacks Research downgraded Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $3,037,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

