Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.0450.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.86 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a positive return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.