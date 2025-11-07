Insider Buying: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director Buys 2,245 Shares of Stock

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) Director David Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,835.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,159.42. This represents a 7.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,607. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

