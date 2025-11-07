Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Insider Buys 1,226 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,985.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 42,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,863.77. This trade represents a 2.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,729.33.

On Monday, November 3rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,640 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,026.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,032 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,129.12.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $61,503.26.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,802.65.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 2,891 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,208.60.

On Monday, October 20th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 2,794 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,792.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,138 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,497.56.

On Thursday, October 16th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 3,041 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $44,672.29.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,138 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $60,994.12.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. 13,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,772. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $308,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 574.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 129.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.