COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.52. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $6.3180, with a volume of 7,818,954 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $536.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.22.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.