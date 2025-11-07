Personalis (PSNL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/6/2025 – Personalis had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Personalis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Personalis had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Personalis had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Personalis had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Personalis had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Personalis was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2025 – Personalis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personalis

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $266,211.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 148,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,889.14. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.