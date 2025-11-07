NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 203678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

